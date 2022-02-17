TMC leader stabbed to death at busy market near Kolkata, attacker lynched by mob

TMC leader stabbed to death in WB, mob lynches attacker

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 17 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 19:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A TMC leader was stabbed to death at a market in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning, following which locals caught one of the assailants and lynched him on the spot, police said.

Noorsalam Baig, 45, was stabbed to death by three persons in the Sarisha Haat area, around 30 km from Kolkata, when he was parking his motorcycle around 8 am, they said.

Stunned by the attack that happened in the mid of bustling market in broad daylight, the onlookers got hold of two of the assailants and thrashed them, police said.

While one of them died on the spot, the other person was rescued by the police, they said.

He has been admitted to the Diamond Harbour Hospital and will be interrogated once he regains consciousness, police said.

Baig's family alleged that he was killed over a land dispute but local TMC leaders claimed that BJP was behind the attack as he was an influential leader.

Sarisha Haat is in TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the murder was the result of TMC's internal feud.

"BJP has no organisation in that area. TMC will end one day due to its internal feud," he claimed.

