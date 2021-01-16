TMC minister airs discontent against party, says going through a test of patience

Hinting at his increasing discontent against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajib Banerjee on Saturday said that he was having test of patience. During a Facebook live session on his official page the Minister said that he had not yet lost his patience in the interest of the people.

“Till now I am being patient. I have not yet lost patience. I am going through a test of patience. I am being patient for you (people),” said Banerjee.

He further alleged that whenever he tried to do something in the interest of the people and faced hindrances he raised the issue on the appropriate platform. But even then some people “distorted”’ his comments in their bid to “mislead” others.

“When I am raising certain issues to the party leadership and that some people are trying to distort my comments, why is nothing being said to them?” said Banerjee.

He wondered whether he had any personal liberty to speak on an issue or was just supposed to do what he was told.

“Am I supposed to do only what I am told to do? Don’t I any individual liberty to say something?” said Banerjee.

The Minister said that he had always raised his voice against misdeeds in the interest of the people and the party. “Those who know me are aware that whenever there is a need to speak up against misdeeds I have done so in the interest of the people and not for my personal gains. I have also spoken in the interest of the party,” said Banerjee.

Without directly mentioning the TMC, Banerjee indicated that the party was “drifting away” from the people. He also said that “mistakes have to be rectified” but if they were not “taken notice of at all” then it would lead to a “bigger error” and “increase the gap between the party and the people.”

"I never do any drama before elections. Long before the elections, whenever I felt the need to speak about the flaws of the system, I have raised the issues within the party. When I saw that the issues were not being addressed, then I spoke about it in an appropriate forum," he said.

“There are some leaders who distort my comments and the party is not taking action against them,” Banerjee told reporters later in the day.

Reacting to his comments senior TMC leader and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said “ if anyone in the party he should raise it at a party forum and not on social media or on the streets.”