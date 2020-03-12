TMC MLA murder case: CID quizzes BJP's Mukul Roy

BJP leader Mukul Roy was interrogated on Thursday by sleuths of the West Bengal CID in connection with the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Satyajit Biswas, officials said.

Roy reached the agency's headquarters at Bhabani Bhaban around 10.30 am, they added.

An officer of the CID's homicide department was leading the interrogation, a senior official said, adding that Roy was being asked about his acquaintance with Biswas, among other things.

Roy had skipped an earlier summons issued by the agency, citing an urgent meeting in Delhi, the official said.

Biswas was shot dead at a Saraswati Puja pandal in Nadia district in February 2019. Several BJP leaders, including Roy and the party's district president Jagannath Sarkar, were named in the FIR lodged in connection with the incident.

The probe was handed over to the CID, which has questioned Sarkar twice.

Four persons have so far been arrested in the case.

The Calcutta High Court has granted Roy protection from arrest.