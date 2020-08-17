TMC MLA Samaresh Das succumbs to Covid-19 in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Samaresh Das who tested positive for Covid-19 passed away on the early hours of Monday. The 76-year-old MLA from the Egra constituency in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district.

Trinamool Congress @AITCofficial MLA Samaresh Das from Egra constituency in East Medinipur district who earlier tested positive for Covid-19 dies on Monday. @DeccanHerald #COVID__19 — Soumya Das (@Soumyareporting) August 17, 2020

Das started showing symptoms of Covid-19 a couple of weeks back following which he and his family members were tested for the infection. While his family members tested negative, Das tested positive for the infection.

He was initially admitted at a local hospital in East Medinipur but was later shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata on July 24 after his condition deteriorated. Since then he has been on ventilation. According to hospital sources, Das passed away at 4.25 am on Monday.

Condoling his death Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that it has created an “unfulfillable void” in the field of politics.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of MLA Samaresh Das. His death has created an unfulfillable void in the world of politics. My thoughts are with his family and followers,” tweeted Banerjee.

Another TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh died in June after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, former Minister and senior TMC leader Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury has tested positive for Covid-19.