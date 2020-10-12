TMC MLA Seuli Saha tests positive for Covid-19

TMC MLA Seuli Saha has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently undergoing home isolation, sources in the health department said on Monday.

The Keshpur (SC) legislator's driver and one of her security personnel were also found to have contracted the disease, the sources said.

Talking to PTI, Saha said, "Yes, I tested positive for the disease yesterday (Sunday) and currently on home isolation. I am following doctor's advice."

Saha had attended an administrative meeting in Paschim Medinipur's Kharagpur area last week, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with several ministers and senior officials, was present.

Her family members will undertake Covid-19 tests on Tuesday, she said.