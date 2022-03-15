TMC MLA stirs row as video clip of his remark against Bihar people goes viral

TMC MLA from Balagarh, Manoranjan Byapari, has courted a controversy as a purported video clip of his recent remarks against people of Bihar have gone viral on social media.

Byapari, who is also a writer and a social activist, however, said that only part of what he had said could be heard in the clip, and held the BJP responsible for the "distortion".

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, the TMC lawmaker said that he supported the inclusive culture of Bengal, and the remark he made at Kolkata book fair had been "taken out of context for political gains".

"I am willing to campaign for our Asansol Lok Sabha seat bypoll candidate Shatrughan Sinha, if asked by the party. I don't believe in sectarian ideas," the Dalit leader said.

Byapari was heard saying in the video that people from Bihar always complain about the state of affairs in Bengal.

"If it is so, why don't you leave for good? You stay here, take the facilities here and deride this soil. You never find anything good about Bengal but enjoy the amenities here," the legislator apparently said.

He was also heard clarifying that his remark was not meant for those who have warmed up to the culture and ethos of Bengal.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who first flagged the issue in a tweet in Hindi, told reporters on the Assembly premises that the TMC should clear its stance on the issue.

"The TMC has fielded Shatrughan Sinha for Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls and he hails from Bihar. One of its MLAs, Manoranjan Byapari, has now spoken in disparaging terms against the members of the community. What is the party's stand?” Adhikari sought to know.

The Nandigram MLA said that Sinha should also present his take on the matter.

"Bengal and Bihar have traditionally shared cordial ties. They were part of one state at one point of time. The TMC wants to strike at the very root of federalism by such racist comments. Why is the party silent on the issue?" Adhikari said.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, when approached, said the party would not want to comment on this issue.

"We are not aware of what he said or if he had said anything. We will not issue any comment," Ghosh added.

