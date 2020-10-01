TMC MLA suffering from Covid-19 dies

TMC MLA suffering from Covid-19 dies

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  Oct 01 2020, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 20:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A Trinamool Congress MLA from West Bengal’s Bankura district who was suffering from Covid-19 has passed away on Thursday. The two time MLA from the Indus constituency, Gurupada Mete, was also the Bankura district coordinator of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Mete’s death in a tweet.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of @AITCofficial Bankura District Coordinator and two-time MLA Gurupada Mete. His unparalleled devotion to serve the citizens of Bengal will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and close ones,” tweeted Mamata.

