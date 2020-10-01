TMC MLA suffering from Covid-19 passes away

A Trinamool Congress MLA from West Bengal’s Bankura district who was suffering from Covid-19 passed away on Thursday. The two time MLA from the Indus constituency, Gurupada Mete, was also the Bankura district coordinator of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Mete’s death in a tweet.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of @AITCofficial Bankura District Coordinator and two-time MLA Gurupada Mete. His unparalleled devotion to serve the citizens of Bengal will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and closed ones,” tweeted Mamata.

Earlier, TMC MLA from Falta constituency Tamonash Ghosh, and Samaresh Das from Egra constituency died after testing positive for Covid-19.