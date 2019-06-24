TMC MLA Wilson Champramary joins BJP

The trend of defection from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to BJP continued on Monday as yet another TMC MLA joined the saffron party. TMC MLA from the Kalchini Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district Wilson Champramary joined BJP in New Delhi. With Champramary five sitting TMC MLAs have joined BJP.

Addressing the media BJP leader and former TMC general secretary Mukul Roy said that TMC legislators will join BJP in seven phases and after the final phase the TMC government will lose its majority.

“It (defection from TMC to BJP) will take place in seven phases as said by Kailash Vijayvargiya earlier...new MLA also joined today. After the completion of seven phases, Mamata Banerjee’s government will lose its majority at the floor of the Assembly. This is just the trailer the movie is yet to start,” said Roy.

As for the reason behind joining BJP Champramary said that under the TMC regime democracy is being subverted in Bengal and Mamata Banerjee’s party was replicating the oppressive ways of the Left Front when it ruled the state.

“The condition in West Bengal with the ongoing violence is not conducive for democracy. We are witnessing the same oppressive acts by TMC which the Left Front indulged when it was in power in the state,” Champramary.

BJP also claimed to have gained effective control of the South Dinajpur district council with 14 of its members switching over.

“There an earthquake in Bengal politics. The total strength of the South Dinajpur district council is 18 out of which 10 joined today and four more are also with us but was not able to come here (New Delhi) today,” said Roy.

With this BJP for the first time has gained control of a district council in Bengal for the first time. Earlier the saffron party has gained control of four municipalities in Bengal.