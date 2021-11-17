TMC moves privilege motion against ED, CBI in Assembly

TMC moves privilege motion against ED and CBI in West Bengal Assembly

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 17 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 14:57 ist
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The TMC moved privilege motion against ED and CBI in West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, reported ANI.

 

The TMC on Monday had moved statutory resolutions in the Rajya Sabha objecting to the ordinances by the government to extend the tenure of CBI and ED chiefs, according to PTI.

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind had signed two ordinances promulgated by the Ministry of Law and Justice which state that after the two year term of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief ends, the Union government may extend his or her tenure by a year for three consecutive years.

(With inputs from PTI)

