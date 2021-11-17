The TMC moved privilege motion against ED and CBI in West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, reported ANI.

TMC moves privilege motion against ED and CBI in West Bengal Assembly. — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

The TMC on Monday had moved statutory resolutions in the Rajya Sabha objecting to the ordinances by the government to extend the tenure of CBI and ED chiefs, according to PTI.

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind had signed two ordinances promulgated by the Ministry of Law and Justice which state that after the two year term of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief ends, the Union government may extend his or her tenure by a year for three consecutive years.

(With inputs from PTI)

Check out DH's latest videos: