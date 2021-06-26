TMC MP falls ill days after being administered fake Covid vaccine

Days after she was administered a fake Covid-19 vaccine, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty fell ill on Saturday. However, according to sources close to the actor-turned-politician, the doctors attending to her said that it was too early to come to the conclusion that her sickness can be linked to the fake vaccine.

Chakraborty who has been suffering from the gallbladder and liver-related ailments fell seriously ill at her residence in the morning. She was suffering from dehydration, dipping blood pressure and stomach pain.

“Her condition is stable now. Doctors attending to her said that it was too early to link her illness to the fake vaccine as she already has a liver problem,” said sources close to the MP.

Chakraborty was administered the fake vaccine at a camp in Kolkata organised by a conman posing as an IAS officer and as an official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Read more: Active Covid-19 cases wane in major cities as second wave recedes in June

The conman named Debanjan Deb (28) was held on Wednesday. Three of his associates have also been arrested in the case. Kolkata Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case and the accused has been booked under several sections of the IPC including 307.

According to sources in the Kolkata Police, Deb organised several such vaccination camps in the state where about 2,000 people are suspected to have administered fake vaccines.

The incident has triggered a political row with BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari writing to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan demanding an investigation by Central agencies.

“An impartial investigation by Central agencies, undaunted by any pressure from the State’s ruling party or government is the need of the hour to restore the credibility of the entire Covid vaccination process in West Bengal,” Adhikari said. He also expressed doubts about the investigation conducted by the Kolkata Police.