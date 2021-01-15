TMC MP indicates discontent against party, may announce decision on Saturday

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Birbhum Satabdi Roy on Friday hinted that she was having issues with the party and expressed discontent against a section of party leaders, adding that she may announce her decision on Saturday.

Roy alleged that she was being hindered from reaching to people in her constituency.

The TMC MP on Thursday stated in a Facebook post that “some people” did not want her to reach out to the voters in her constituency and were causing her “mental pain.” She further alleged that she was not being “informed about several party programs”.

There is speculation that the actor-turned-politician may join the BJP as she would be leaving for Delhi on Saturday where she might meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The MP has refused to speak about the issue.

“If I take any decision I will announce it on January 16, 2021, Saturday at 2 pm,” stated Roy. The post was made on the Satabdi Roy Fan Club page.

Asked whether she would meet Shah in Delhi, Roy avoided a direct reply. “There is always a possibility of meeting people, you know. I often get to meet Amit Shah in Parliament. Tomorrow (Saturday) we may or may not meet. Meeting Amit Shah does not necessarily mean that I will join the BJP,” said Roy.

She said that she tried to reach out to the party leadership but it went in vain. As for directly approaching TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Roy said that she had not done so assuming that it might be fruitless.

Reacting to the development, senior TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “the party leadership will try to address her grievances and resolve the issue."

Later in the day, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh met Roy at her residence. "She is an old friend of mine. I came to meet her today. I have come to know that BJP leader Mukul Roy had called her and asked to meet during her visit to Delhi on Saturday."

TMC sources said that Roy had tendered her resignation from the Tarapith Unnayan Parishad twice but it was not accepted. Roy accompanied the CM during her roadshow in Bolpur on December 29.

The TMC suffered its biggest defection on December 19 when former Minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP along with five sitting TMC MLAs and an MP along with several other leaders.