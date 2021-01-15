TMC MP Satabdi Roy hints at problems with party

TMC MP Satabdi Roy hints at problems with party, may take 'decision' on Jan 16

Roy had twice given resignation from the Tarapith Unnayan Parishad but those were not accepted, sources said

PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 15 2021, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 14:24 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee campaigns for party candidates Satabdi Roy. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid an ongoing exodus from the TMC, Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy hinted that she is having problems with the ruling party in West Bengal and may take a "decision" on Saturday.

The actor-turned-politician, in a Facebook post, claimed that she is not being informed about party events in her constituency and this has caused "mental pain" to her.

The three-time Birbhum MP, who is on her way to New Delhi, said she will inform the public at 2 pm on Saturday if she takes any "decision".

Her post has created ripples in the TMC, which promised to reach out to Roy.

As per party sources, Roy is having differences with Birbhum district TMC chief Anubrata Mondal.

"I have a close connection with this constituency. But recently many people have been asking me why I am missing from several party programmes.

"I want to tell them that I want to attend all programmes. But I don't get to know about many programmes and if I am not even informed about events in my constituency, then how can I attend. I was mentally pained because of this," the post on Satabdi Roy Fans' Club page read.

Roy said she has spent more time with the people of her constituency than her own family in the last 10 years and even her enemies can't discredit her on this account.

"So, this year I am trying to take some decisions so that I can spend the entire time with you. I am grateful to you. You have been supporting me since 2009. Hope you will support me in the coming days too," the post read.

"If I take any decision, will let you know on January 16, Saturday at 2 pm," it added.

When contacted, Roy confirmed that the post was indeed made by her.

"I have tried to reach out to the leadership but it has been of no use. If I am not able to work for the masses then what is the use of continuing in the post," she told reporters.

Roy had twice given resignation from the Tarapith Unnayan Parishad but those were not accepted, sources said.

She is presently on her way to New Delhi, they said.

When asked whether there are chances of joining the BJP, she refused to reply.

Responding to a query whether she will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Roy said, "There are always chances of meeting people you know but there is no such possibility."

Roy was seen with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a roadshow in Bolpur on December 29.

She had first contested and won the Birbhum seat on a TMC ticket in 2009. Roy also won from the seat in 2014 and 2019.

A senior TMC leader said that the party will speak with Roy.

Not just Roy, another senior TMC leader and state minister Rajib Banerjee, who has been maintaining distance with the party, also said in a social media post that he will reveal his next step in a Facebook live on Saturday afternoon.

In the biggest single-day exodus from the TMC, political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 party leaders including five MLAs and an MP, joined the BJP during Shah's rally in Medinipur on December 19, setting off a churning as several disgruntled leaders rallied behind him.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP bagged 18 seats from the state, 14 legislators of the TMC MLAs, four from the Left Front and two from the Congress have joined the saffron party.

None of them, however, have resigned from their posts.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May. 

