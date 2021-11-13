TMC nominates Goa ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro to Rajya Sabha

TMC nominates Goa ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro to Rajya Sabha

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 13 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 14:33 ist
Ex- Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro. Credit: PTI File Photo

The TMC on Saturday named its vice president Luizinho Faleiro as its candidate for the upcoming bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal. Faleiro, the former chief minister of Goa, had quit the Congress and joined the TMC in September.

"We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament. We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people!" the TMC said on Twitter.

The Rajya Sabha bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 29.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
TMC
Luizinho Faleiro
Rajya Sabha Elections
West Bengal
Bypolls

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

Britney Spears's conservatorship ended after 13 years

Britney Spears's conservatorship ended after 13 years

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit

Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit

Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards

Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards

 