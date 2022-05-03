TMC 'not bothered' about Amit Shah's Bengal trip, BJP says Modi may also visit

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said it was not bothered about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to West Bengal.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said many BJP heavyweights visited the state ahead of last year's assembly elections and the result was for everyone to see.

"People of the state has snubbed the BJP and it is yet to learn a lesson. West Bengal is an impregnable fortress where communal forces cannot make any inroads," he said.

State Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee said many people visit the state, it was not possible to remember all of them.

Chatterjee was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the TMC's temporary headquarters at Metropolitan Park off EM Bypass. The party's office was shifted there as the building in Topsia was undergoing renovation.

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee was among the leaders who were present at the inauguration of the five-storied office on Canal South Road, where a puja was also held.

Shah will arrive on a three-day visit to the state on May 4, in an apparent bid to boost up the morale of the party leaders, and put a check on the internal squabbles of the state BJP.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said party president JP Nadda will visit the state after Shah, and there is a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also come here.

"The TMC unleashed a trail of violence on political opponents in the last one year. The visits of our senior leaders, who are aware of the situation, will take the issue to the national level," Ghosh said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: