TMC on the defensive as ED arrests minister Partha Chatterjee in jobs scam case

The unfolding of an investigation led by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal unravelled the Trinamool Congress as key leader and minister Partha Chaterjee was arrested Saturday in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam.

Chatterjee was produced in court on Saturday after a marathon questioning by ED the previous day. He was sent to two-day ED custody and was subsequently admitted to a government hospital. He will be produced in court on Monday.

ED during its raids at 14 spots on Friday, found cash worth over Rs 20 crore at one Arpita Mukherjee’s residence. Mukherjee is claimed to be close to Chatterjee, who is also a former education minister. Mukherjee was also arrested on Saturday. The said "scam" involves irregularities in the recruitment of staff in government-aided schools, and is also being investigated by the CBI under the Calcutta High Court directive.

Opposition parties in the state pointed fingers at TMC, with Congress supporters protesting against corruption in the government, while CPI(M) took digs at the ruling party. Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury released video messages to allege that Trinamool is indulging in corruption. CPM's Sujan Chakraborty appealed to intended recipients of Banga Bibhusan and Banga Bhusan awards to refuse the same and boycott the ceremony. The awards are the highest civilian awards offered by the state government.

BJP’s Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted a dated video to claim that Mamata Banerjee “from an open platform, praised Partha Chatterjee’s close aide, from whose residential premises, ED seized a small sum of 20 crore”. BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh raised another serious allegation. “Not only 21 crores of money were stashed in the house of a close aide (lady), but also a huge property in Shantiniketan with several flats in the name of another close aide(lady) found,” he tweeted.

In a press conference on Saturday, Trinamool leaders stated that the party has no links with the money recovered by ED. The party said that it respected the law and will wait for the court's verdict. “AITC also has no relation with the person from whose place the said money was recovered by ED, which we came to know from the investigation agency’s tweet,” the party said in a statement. The party added that it “will not tolerate any malpractice either in the party or the government. So, once the judiciary comes out with its verdict, Trinamool Congress will act accordingly.”

On Friday, the Trinamool leadership had warned that if any of the party's leaders suffer physically, or mentally in the process of investigation, then the party will hold the agencies responsible for the same.