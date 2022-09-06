TMC plans resolution against Central agency 'misuse'

TMC plans resolution in WB Assembly against 'misuse' of Central agencies

The extended Monsoon Session of the assembly will begin on September 14 and is likely to continue till September 22

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 06 2022, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 13:30 ist
The TMC flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

The ruling Trinamool Congress is planning to move a resolution in the upcoming session of the West Bengal assembly over the alleged "misuse" of central investigation agencies for "political vendetta".

The extended Monsoon Session of the assembly will begin on September 14 and is likely to continue till September 22.

Also Read | Cattle smuggling case: CBI summons bank officials for details on Anubrata Mondal's accounts

"There have been discussions about bringing a resolution in the session but nothing has been finalised yet. It will be decided within the next few days, and the proposal will be placed before the Business Advisory Committee at its meeting next week," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay told PTI.

According to sources in the TMC legislative party, a resolution is being planned against the "misuse" of the central agencies as a "political tool" for vendetta.

"Not only in West Bengal, but the BJP also misuses the CBI and ED in all opposition-ruled states. The agencies have turned a blind eye to the corruption charges against the BJP leaders," a senior TMC MLA said.

In a jolt to the TMC, senior leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal were arrested by the ED and CBI. Chatterjee, the former education minister, was arrested by the ED in July in the school jobs scam, while Mondal who was the TMC's Birbhum district president was arrested by CBI in the cattle smuggling case last month.

Also Read | Companies related to Abhishek Banerjee's family, friends under ED scanner

The BJP said it will oppose any such resolutions in the House.

"If someone has committed no wrong, why is he afraid to face the central agency? The law will take its own course. BJP doesn't influence any investigation. We will oppose such a resolution on the floor of the House," the party's chief whip Manoj Tigga said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Trinamool Congress
TMC
Central Bureau of Investigation
CBI
Enforcement Directorate
ED
West Bengal
India News

What's Brewing

Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice

Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult

Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult

With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses

With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley

DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley

Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs

Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs

 