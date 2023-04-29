TMC practising ‘divisive politics’, scaring minorities with NRC: Suvendu Adhikari

The BJP in Bengal, evidently, is keen on drawing the attention of minorities – like the other parties in the fray. On Saturday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee indulges in “divisive politics” and frightens a particular section of people by invoking the NRC issue. Bengal is scheduled to have rural polls in near future.

Just a week ago, while addressing the Eid congregation on Red Road in the heart of the city, Banerjee had asked Muslims to unite against the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Adhikari, addressing a gathering of BJP’s minority morcha in central Kolkata, stated that the party – in PM Narendra Modi’s leadership – wants to move with development as the focus. He alleged that 70 per cent of the 45 lakh migrant labourers from the state come from Muslim families, and he held the chief minister responsible for the lack of job opportunities for them.

Adhikari said that in West Bengal, minority-Muslims voted for the Trinamool in 2021 and didn’t come forward to support the BJP during some elections, but soon started shifting away from the Trinamool. He alleged – that consequent to this development – the Trinamool chief resorted to two aspects – divisive politics, telling the minorities that they will be unsafe if the BJP comes to power, and by invoking the issue of NRC. He claimed that the Trinamool failed to provide minorities basic public amenities.

Adhiakri also claimed that the religious platform – on the day of Eid – was used for politics. The minorities – he cautioned – were not Trinamool’s ‘vote-bank’ though they voted for them, but won’t be doing so in the future.

Adhikari stated that by bringing the nationalistic and patriotic minorities together, the Trinamool will be unseated from power in the state. “We don’t want votes in the name of Hindu-Muslim… we talk of development. The divisive talk will not thrive in Bengal,” he said.

A Trinamool leader, however, said that be it minorities, or the majority, everyone is with Banerjee, and will continue to do so.