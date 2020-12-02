TMC’s effort to pacify Suvendu Adhikari runs into rough waters

In a major jolt to the Trinamool Congress former minister and erstwhile close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday expressed his discontent against the party leadership for disclosing what transpired in the meeting between him and senior leaders held on Tuesday.

Sources said that Adhikari had conveyed his displeasure to the TMC leadership stating that he was unhappy with the fact that senior TMC leaders disclosed what transpired in the meeting to the media without his approval and without his grievances being fully addressed.

They revealed that the disgruntled heavyweight leader had conveyed it to the TMC leadership that their latest actions had made “it difficult to work with them.” The development comes after a closed-door meeting between senior TMC MPs Saugata Roy, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Abhishek Banerjee (the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) and poll strategist Prashant Kishor late on Tuesday night.

Soon after the meeting concluded Roy told the media that organisational issues raised by Adhikari had been resolved.

Sources said that Adhikari was miffed with the TMC leadership for exposing the contents of the meeting to the media before he got a chance to speak his own version.

Addressing the media later in the day Roy said “Whatever transpired in Tuesday’s meeting I have truthfully told you (media persons). If Suvendu changed his opinion only he can tell you about this. I can’t speak on the issue,” said Roy.

“Any leader with self-respect will not remain in TMC,” said Kailash Vijayvargiya.