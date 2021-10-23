TMC seeks action against miscreants who attacked Sushmita Dev in Tripura

Trinamool Congress workers staged a protest on Saturday and moved the director general of police in Tripura seeking action against miscreants who allegedly attacked MP Sushmita Dev and several others during the party's "Trinamool for Tripura" campaign on Friday.

In a letter to DGP V S Yadav, TMC's Tripura unit said a group of miscreants attacked Dev and her associates at Amtali Bazar in Tripura West district during the party's outreach programme. TMC launched the 10-day-long "Tripura for Trinamool" programme on Friday to highlight alleged failures of BJP-led government in the state ahead of Assembly elections slated in early 2023.

It said miscreants not only physically assaulted Dev and her associates but also snatched her three mobile phones.

The letter said the Tripura administration failed to protect democratic movements and voices of the Opposition parties. TMC workers also staged a protest in front of police headquarters in Agartala on Saturday.

Dev on Thursday alleged that BJP became worried over people's growing support to TMC and so the saffron party was using its workers to attack TMC workers and create an atmosphere of terror. "Trinamool is not scared of such terror tactics and will fight with all might and make sure that Tripura is freed from the dictatorial style of governmence by the BJP. We will do everything to achieve our leader Mamta Banerjee's target to form government in Tripura," Dev said on Thursday.

Trinamool set its eyes on Tripura and stepped up its activities accordingly after its victory in Bengal for the third consecutive term in May.

Check out DH's latest videos