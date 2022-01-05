TMC slams BJP for 'lawlessness' in Tripura; protesting party workers held in Agartala

Several members and local leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura were detained during a protest outside Raj Bhawan at Agartala on Wednesday, in which they alleged that "lawlessness" was prevailing in the state as the workers of ruling BJP were repeatedly attacking Opposition members.

The protest was staged on a day when Majibur Islam Majumdar, a TMC worker injured in an attack in Agartala on August 28, died in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Several protesters, including the party's state convenor Subal Bhowmik, were arrested by the state police during the protest, TMC stated.

The protesting leaders wanted to meet Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and submit a memorandum but they were not allowed. "The ruling BJP has been engaging in undemocratic activities and routinely attacking the Opposition leaders, party workers, intellectuals, and local citizens. There is jungle raj in Tripura," the statement quoted Bhowmick as saying.

TMC alleged that the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating, education and healthcare were in shambles and the BJP failed to provide jobs to youths as promised before the 2018 elections.

The allegations come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that steps have been taken by BJP's "double-engine" government to create jobs and make Tripura a hub of trade and transport.

Former chief minister Manik Sarkar also slammed Modi on Wednesday saying that the Prime Minister made false claims as the BJP failed to improve highways, internet connectivity and check corruption in the state. "The double engine government Modi claimed either got punctured or stopped running," Sarkar said.

TMC has increased its activities in Tripura after its victory in Bengal and aims to wrest power from BJP in the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

