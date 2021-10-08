TMC supporters play with words, project Mamata as BJP beater

TMC supporters project Mamata as BJP beater in wordplay

The TMC said it was done by some 'overenthusiastic' supporters, and not by the party, after the TMC supremo's resounding victory in Bhabanipur

As the countdown begins for the Durga Puja festival, a section of Trinamool Congress supporters have put up a hoarding in Kolkata bearing various photographs of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a caption in Bengali - 'Modishahsurmadrini', punning with 'Mahisasuramardini' (demon slayer).

The wordplay with (Prime Minister Narendra) 'Modi' and (Union Home Minister Amit) 'Shah' in the caption is apparent.

The West Bengal BJP described the hoarding, put up near Banerjee's Kalighat home, as audacious.

The TMC said it was done by some "overenthusiastic" supporters, and not by the party, after the TMC supremo's resounding victory in the Bhabanipur by-election.

However, at one corner of the hoarding, it is written "Ward no. 83 Trinamool Mahila Congress", indicating that the TMC women's wing of that ward in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has put up the large hoarding projecting Banerjee as the leader who can defeat Modi and Shah.

While brevity is the soul of the hoarding's political message, a Facebook group supporting Banerjee has taken it further.

"MODISASURMARDINI - EBAR LOKHO #MODI MUKTA# VAROT" (Now the goal is Modi-free India). It has been posted on a group 'Mamata Banerjee - The Leader'.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told PTI that the hoarding reflects the "audacity, taste and culture of the Trinamool Congress".

"Though the party did not put up the hoarding, it reflected the anger of people against rise in fuel prices, closure of PSUs and loss of jobs. People are also not happy with the divisive campaign by BJP heavyweights during the election and the killing of farmers in BJP-ruled states," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

The image of the hoarding shared on Twitter and Facebook evoked mixed response from netizens.

While one person commented 'shame', another said the word 'Modishahsurmadrini' did not specify individuals but the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

