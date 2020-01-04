TMC to seek Centre’s response in LS on WB Guv’s actions

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised the pitch against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday as party MP and leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay said that they will seek an “official” response from the Centre in Parliament regarding Dhankhar’s actions.

Speaking to journalists during a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Kolkata, Bandyopadhay said that his party will do everything possible under the law to compel the Prime Minister and the Home Minister make their stand clear on the Bengal Governor.

“I have seen several Governors in my political career but have never across anyone like the current Governor (of West Bengal). The Budget Session of the Parliament will start in January. Then we will compel the Centre to officially declare their stand on the Governor. We will do everything possible under the law to to ensure it,” said Bandyopadhay.

Earlier in the Dhankhar stated in a tweet that an “ intense expert probe” is required into the incident at Naihati in North 24 Paraganas district where four persons died in an explosion at an illegal fire cracker factory on Friday.

“@MamataOfficial. Several deaths in blasts at factory at Masjidpara, Naihati has pained and shocked me. Allegations that crude bombs were being made in illegal factory warrants intense expert probe. Accountability of all in the administration needs to be fixed promptly,” tweeted Dhankhar.