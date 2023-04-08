TMC to send 1 crore letters to Modi seeking dues

Following West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee’s sit-in seeking release of central funds to the state, in March, the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state has now warned of sending one crore letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and of taking the fight to the capital.

Trinamool’s national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday, said that if the BJP-steered government at the Centre does not release the funds, the agitation will proceed. “Be it strikes, or be it andolans, we will do everything to get the money that the people of Bengal deserve. If needed, we will take the fight to Delhi, I give you my assurance,” he said.

Banerjee was addressing a large group of supporters in north Bengal’s Alipurduar. He asked the Trinamool leaders from different parts of the state to meet the families who have not received dues, wages, and ask them to write letters. “One crore letters from the people of Bengal will be sent to the prime minister demanding our share of funds. I will take all these letters to the central government in Delhi. We will then see if the Centre can stop us from entering with letters from one crore people of Bengal,” he said.

Around 1.38 crore families in the state are registered for the 100-day work programme, he said, and asked the party representatives for an outreach drive and to get letters signed from the families concerned on April 15. “We have not seen any other political party apart from BJP that writes letters asking the Centre not to release funds for people of their own state. It is an extremely shameful act by BJP leaders in Bengal,” he said.

A Trinamool delegation of MPs, earlier this week, had tried to meet the Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh. Banerjee alleged that despite the minister having been in Delhi, an appointment was not given.