TMC worker shot dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman

TMC worker shot dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman

A police officer said Dulal Sheikh, an active TMC worker in the area, was shot at point-blank range when he was sipping tea at a stall in Amgaria Bazar

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 12 2023, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 16:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Trinamool Congress activist was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at Ketugram in Purba Bardhaman district Thursday morning, ahead of panchayat polls in West Bengal.

A police officer said Dulal Sheikh, an active TMC worker in the area, was shot at point-blank range when he was sipping tea at a stall in Amgaria Bazar.

Sheikh (50) was rushed to a nearby health centre where he was declared brought dead, he said.

"My father had been threatened with dire consequences by some people who belong to a rival faction of TMC in the area. He was involved in the supply of sand and building materials,” Sheikh’s son said.

Also Read | Army officer fatally shoots wife, kills self in Punjab's Ferozepur

TMC state vice president Joy Prakash Majumdar said "Ahead of the panchayat polls, BJP and CPI(M) are hatching a conspiracy to eliminate influential TMC members in different areas. It has to be investigated to find out whether Sheikh was a victim of any such plan."

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "TMC factions are involved in brutal attacks against each other. They are turning West Bengal into killing fields."

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, "TMC workers and leaders are now fighting over spoils from activities like sand mining, smuggling and supply of building materials. Such incidents will rise with polls drawing near.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Trinamool Congress
TMC
Crime
India News
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

A novice caught in the frenzy

A novice caught in the frenzy

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

 