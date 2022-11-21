TMC's Anubrata hospitalised after chest pain complaint

TMC's Anubrata Mondal taken to hospital for tests after chest pain complaint

Mondal was taken to the zilla hospital from the Asansol Correctional Home where he is lodged

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 21 2022, 07:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 07:45 ist
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mandal. Credit: IANS Photo

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the cattle smuggling case, was taken to a hospital in Asansol on Sunday after he complained of chest pain, officials said.

Mondal was taken to the zilla hospital from the Asansol Correctional Home where he is lodged, they said.

"I was experiencing chest pain in the morning," Mondal told reporters while getting onto the car after undergoing tests by a team of doctors at the hospital.

He underwent several tests for about an hour by a team of doctors, including cardiologists, before he was allowed to leave, a hospital official said.

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president, was arrested by ED on November 17. He was arrested by the CBI in the same cattle smuggling case in August.

The CBI is investigating the criminal aspect of the case, while the ED is probing the money laundering part. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
TMC
Anubrata Mondal

What's Brewing

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

 