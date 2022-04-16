TMC's Babul Supriyo wins Ballygunge assembly bypoll, CPI(M) finishes second

TMC's Babul Supriyo wins Ballygunge assembly bypoll

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 16 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 16:44 ist
TMC candidate Babul Supriyo with his family members after winning Ballygunge Assembly bypolls. Credit: PTI Photo

TMC leader Babul Supriyo won the Ballygunge assembly by-poll in Bengal on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M), Saira Shah Halim, by a margin of 20,228 votes.

Supriyo garnered 51,199 votes against Halim's 30,971 votes.

Halim has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path.

Kamruzzaman Choudhury of the Congress pocketed 5,218 votes.

