TMC's Derek O’Brien seeks Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting to discuss Manipur violence

Amid spiralling violence in Manipur, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien has demanded a meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to “understand the ground reality and assess the extent of violence” in the north-eastern state.

In a letter to panel chairman and BJP MP Brijlal on Thursday, O’Brien said that Manipur is reeling under the consequences of ethnic violence.

Calling it an “unprecedented situation”, he said church authorities have indicated that multiple churches have been vandalised while prices of essential commodities have shot up and there are long queues in front of ATMs to withdraw cash.

There is an urgent need for a meeting of the Standing Committee to “assess the prevailing situation” in Manipur and to stand by those affected by it, which is crucial to do as they are representatives of the country’s democratic system, he said.

Violence started in Manipur on May 3 following demands by Meities for Scheduled Tribe status. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state later that month but the violence is still continuing, with a mob torching Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s house in Imphal on Thursday night.

“The recent incidents of violence have raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the people residing in the region. Reportedly, many are dead and thousands have been displaced. Shoot at sight orders have further added to the atmosphere of fear in the state,” O’Brien, who is also a member of the multi-party committee on Home Affairs, said in the letter.

He said it was “imperative” that they “understand the ground reality and assess the extent of violence” and holding a Standing Committee meeting to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur would provide first hand insights into this situation.

“I urge you to call for a meeting of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs to immediately address the issues that Manipur is facing. I remain hopeful that, together, we can work towards ensuring that normalcy is restored in the state of Manipur,” he added.