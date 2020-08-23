To beat coronavirus lockdown, bride comes from Bengal to Bihar with baraat

Love knows no bounds. Waiting for her wedding for the last six months, love-struck Neha Gupta of West Bengal was tired of the coronavirus lockdown.

She dialled her boyfriend Dheeraj Kumar in Bihar’s Munger district and told him she can’t wait for the lockdown to end and he should come to Hubli district in West Bengal so that they could tie the nuptial knot at the earliest.

Dheeraj explained it to her since there was no movement of trains, it won’t be possible for him to bring ‘baraat’ from Bihar to Bengal. “If you can come over to Bihar, I am prepared for the wedding any day, anytime,” the prospective groom told her in a lighter vein, hoping that the lockdown guidelines may dissuade her from being adamant on marriage.

But lo and behold! The bride asked for the address of the groom, booked private taxis and left Bengal for Bihar along with her limited family members by road.

Cupid struck Neha and Dheeraj when the latter visited his maternal grandmother’s house in Shrirampur in Hubli. After seven years of affair, the love birds eventually decided to enter the wedlock in March 2020, but Covid-19 played the spoilsport.

Meanwhile, the bride, along with her family members, reached Jamalpur in Bihar’s Munger district. Initially, the groom’s family expressed reservation over the bride’s unconventional move to come along with her ‘baraat’, but locals intervened and made both the sides agree for a simple wedding in a temple on Friday evening.

“We are quite happy after our wedding took place in Durga temple amid chanting of mantras and blessings from all concerned,” said the elated groom.