Toll due to lightning in Bengal reaches 27

With 15 more deaths reported late on Monday night, the toll due to lightning strikes in West Bengal has gone up to 27. The deaths took place in the districts of Murshidabad, Hooghly, East Medinipur, Bankura and Nadia.

Six people died in Raghunathganj area of Murshidabad district when they were surveying their farm land, sources in the state administration said. They further revealed that one person died in the Ahiran area of the district and two lost their lives to lightning strikes in the Baharampur area of the district.

District police sources said 11 persons have died in Hooghly district. The deaths took place in Goghat (1), Khanakul (2), Jagannathpur (1), Gobindapur (1) , Polba (2), Singur (1), Tarakeshwar (2) and Haripal (1) areas.

One person died in East Medinipur while two died in West Medinipur. Two persons died in Bankura while one died in Nadia.

Condoling the deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

The PM also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died and Rs 50,000 for each of those who got injured.

The state government also announced compensation of similar amounts to the next of kin of victims as well as those who suffered injuries.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the deaths. “The loss of lives due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal is deeply saddening. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he tweeted.