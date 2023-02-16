Top BJP leaders to campaign in poll-bound Nagaland on Friday

Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sarbananda Sonowal, and the party's BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, will campaign for the February 27 elections in Nagaland on Friday.
Law Minister Rijiju will address a rally at Longwa public ground, and later attend meetings in Phomching and Tizit constituencies in the Mon district, state BJP media cell convenor Sapralu said on Thursday.
Ports Minister Sonowal, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, will address public rallies at Wokha and Mon town, she said.
Santhosh will visit Tuensang, Mokokchung and Zunheboto, she added
The BJP is fighting the assembly election in Nagaland in alliance with the ruling NDPP. While the BJP is contesting 19 seats, the NDPP is fighting in 40 seats.
The BJP has already won the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district without a contest.
