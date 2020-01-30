Total collapse of law an order in Bengal: WB Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday locked horns with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government alleging there was no rule of law in the state and the ruling dispensation requires introspection. His comments come days after he criticised the state administration for the protest during Calcutta University’s convocation which forced him to leave without attending the event.

“Law and order situation is steadily deteriorating in the state. The rule of law has completely collapsed. The state government requires serious soul searching,” said Dhankhar. He was speaking to reporters at Gandhighat in Barrackpore in North 24 Paraganas district. The Governor was in Barrackpore to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Earlier in the day, the Governor lashed out at the Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma in presence of senior TMC Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay at the venue of the event.

The visibly irritated Dhankhar gave the Commissioner an earful alleging that a senior IPS officer was reading newspaper when he reached the venue. He also expressed his concern over the recent incidents of violence in Barrackpore.

“I am very worried. It is a serious lapse. How can it happen on this day? I will be living in a state governed by rule of law. If people in uniform do this then where are heading?,” the Governor was heard telling the Commissioner.

His comments drew strong reaction from TMC.

“I have never seen a Governor like this. He deliberately makes such remarks to stay in the news. He should stop behaving like a political leader as it is not appropriate for the Governor’s post,” said Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.