Total coronavirus cases in West Bengal reach 5,772

Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 01 2020, 19:57 ist
An employee wearing a protective gear (R) checks the body temperature of a customer at the entrance of a men beauty parlour after the government eased a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Siliguri. (AFP Photo)

West Bengal recorded 271 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours of Monday taking the number of cases to 5772. Currently there are 3141 active cases in the state. The development comes a day after Bengal recorded its highest single day spike of 371 cases.

According to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare the total death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state has climbed up to 325 out of which 253 deaths were directly due to the virus and 72 due to comorbidities. There has been eight deaths in the state in last 24 hours.

Kolkata continued to be cause of concern for the state government as it has the highest number of active cases in Bengal. The number of active cases which currently stands at 1040.The state capital has recorded 26 fresh cases in last 24 hours.

The neighbouring Howrah district recorded a sharp spike of 66 cases in last 24 hours taking the number of active cases to 631.

As on Monday 2306 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after treatment and 21231 samples have been tested.

