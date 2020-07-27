Total lockdown extended to Mon district in Nagaland

Total lockdown has been extended to Nagaland's Mon district which became the third in the state to have the regulation clamped on it on Monday to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official bulletin said.

The lockdown in Mon district in interior Nagaland will continue till August 2, it said.

The lockdown protocol will be followed and all shops, business establishments, offices, schools will be closed except pharmacies and there will be total ban on movement of people barring medical emergencies, it said.

However, trucks from Assam carrying essential commodities were permitted entry into the district only for Monday so that the general people can get them during the lockdown, officials said.

Mon currently has 132 cases out of the total 1384 confirmed cases in Nagaland. It also has 124 active cases, the third-highest number in the state, it said.

State capital Kohima and commercial capital Dimapur are the other two places where total lockdown has been clamped.

Dimapur has 360 active cases and Kohima 212 of them, the bulletin said.

The lockdown in Kohima entered its third day on Monday, while in Dimapur it was the second day. Both areas wore deserted looks and there was no report of violation of norms.