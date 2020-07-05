Total shutdown in Odisha's Cuttack city till July 8

Total shutdown in Odisha's Cuttack city till July 8

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jul 05 2020, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 01:07 ist
Cuttack's COVID-19 tally surged to 116, including 92 active cases. Credit: PTI Photo

The Odisha government on Saturday declared complete shutdown in Cuttack till July 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

All non-essential shops will be closed and non- essential travel prohibited, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said in a notification.

Grocery, vegetable and milk shops can remain open from 5 am to 6 pm, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Cuttack's COVID-19 tally surged to 116, including 92 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district administration also announced a one-day shutdown on Sunday to contain further spread of the virus.

Restrictions will be imposed on vehicular movement and non-essential services.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
Cuttack
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

 