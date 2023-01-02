'Tough action,' use of technology helps Assam achieve zero rhino poaching after two decades

Tough action by armed commandos and forest personnel, and use of technology has helped Assam achieve the target of zero poaching of one-horned rhinos during 2022, a feat which the state achieved after a gap of more than two decades.

With nearly 2,900 rhinos (2018 Census), Assam is the largest habitat of the prized one-horned rhinos, a vulnerable wildlife species. According to the State of the Rhinos Report 2022, the population of one-horned rhinos, found only in India, Nepal and Bhutan, is 4,012.

But poaching in Assam's national parks and wildlife sanctuaries has remained a serious concern. Poachers having links with international gangs of wildlife parts smugglers have killed at least 191 rhinos since 2000. 2014 and 2015 witnessed the highest incidents of poaching at 17 each. At least 18 rhinos were killed in 2016 and the number of poaching reduced thereafter and only one rhino was killed in 2021.

The BJP-led government, which came to power for the second straight term in May 2021, however, set a target of zero poaching. Congress and other parties also made rhino poaching an issue in their election manifestos.

The state government in June 2021 set up a 22-member task force headed by special director General of police (law and order) GP Singh, and deployed armed commandos for vigil and strict action against poachers. The task force was comprised of senior forest officers and SPs of at least 11 districts (Golaghat, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Morigaon, Baksa,Chirang, Barpeta and Majuli) and divisional forest officers (six wildlife divisions). The armed commandos of police and state forest personnel were deployed in the core areas of the rhino habitats (Kaziranga, Manas, Orang, Pobitora) while drones and dog squads were also used to track movement of poachers and trace them, Singh told DH on Monday.

"Data about all past poachers and their present activities were collected, mapping of all boatmen was done, CCTVs (including night vision) were installed on the entry and exit points and all those engaged in the task were asked to adopt a zero tolerance policy. People living near the forests were sensitised while co-ordination with police in neighbouring Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur was streamlined," Singh said. The task force also took help of police in Kerala in arresting poachers, who had fled to the state. Singh said the last poaching was reported at Hilakunda in Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park on December 28, 2021.

At least four poachers were killed while 58 others were arrested since the task force was constituted, Singh said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the zero poaching of rhinos in 2022 was a landmark achievement. "This is probably after 20-25 years, Assam has not reported poaching of a single rhino during a year," he told reporters.

Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, CEO of Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation group in Assam and an expert in rhino conservation said proactive role played by district police in rhino-bearing areas, vigil in civil areas, and the tough stand taken by the state government helped curb poaching. "The sophisticated weapons given to the forest protection force personnel also enhanced the zeal of the frontline staff," he said.

Most of the poaching has been reported from Kaziranga, which houses the maximum number of 2,613 one-horned rhinos. Orang National Park, Manas National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary are the other rhino-bearing areas in Assam. The rhino horns are smuggled mainly to China and Vietnam mainly for preparation of traditional medicines and others.