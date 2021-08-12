Toy train for tourists in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh near China border

Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday approved a 'toy train' project for tourists in the picturesque town of Tawang, situated at 10,000 feet close to Indo-China border.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu gave his approval to the project proposal during his meeting with general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Anshul Gupta, at state capital Itanagar.

The NFR would begin ground work for the project immediately and hopes to finish it in six months.

The project envisages a tourist-centric toy train service in and around Tawang township that would include a park with facilities like food centers, craft bazaar and others. As per the proposal the 'toy train' would have at least three bogies, each with capacities for 12 passengers," said a statement issued by Khandu's office on Thursday.

A team of NFR officials and engineers will visit Tawang next week for a joint survey and finalization of the project with Tawang district administration, the statement said.

Although, toy train service for tourists is not new in India, the same in Tawang may invite much attention as it is situated close to China border. China has several times objected to projects in Tawang as it claims entire Arunachal Pradesh as part of its South Tibet region. India, however, has countered such claims saying Arunachal Pradesh is part and parcel of the country.

The snow-clad Tawang is a popular tourist destination on the likes of Darjeeling in Bengal, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, or Nilgiri in Tamil Nadu, where there is a toy train facility.

The project was initiated weeks after China launched fully electrified bullet train service in Tibet's Himalayan region, linking the provincial capital of Lhasa to Nyingchi, near Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian train to Tawang

The NFR is also constructing a broad gauge railway line from Bhalukpong in the foothills to Tawang covering a distance of 378-km reaching a height of 10,000 feet, of which about 80 per cent will pass through tunnels.

Khandu also called for resumption of rail services from the state capital Itanagar but at the moment they are stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He pointed that while all other states have resumed rail services, Arunachal Pradesh is yet to open it.

Train to Bengaluru

Arunachal CM also requested NFR to introduce train services from Naharlagun to South Indian states. "With many travelling to southern states for studies, jobs, treatment, etc and having a large chunk of government employees hailing from these states, there’s an urgent need to have direct train services at least till Bangalore via Chennai,” the statement said quoting Khandu.

Gupta said the NFR was open to the proposal and would work on its feasibility and routes and inform the state government soon.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and some other senior officials attended the meeting.