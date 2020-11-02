Trader's family of 5 dies by suicide in Assam, financial distress suspected

Financial distress forces family of 5 to die by suicide

Locals called the police after the door of the house was found closed till 10 am on Monday

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Nov 02 2020, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 19:08 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A 'debt-ridden' small trader, his wife and their three daughters died allegedly by suicide in western Assam's Kokrajhar district on Sunday night, with locals suspecting that the loss in business due to the pandemic could be a trigger of the extreme step.

The police found bodies of Nirmal Paul, wife Mallika and three daughters—Puja, Neha and Sneha—hanging from the ceiling of the same room in their house at Tulsibil, on Monday morning.

Locals called the police after the door of the house was found closed till 10 am on Monday. Kokrajhar is about 200 km west of Guwahati.

"His neighbours told us that Paul was disturbed as he was under a lot of debt. We are trying to find out the exact reason why they choose the extreme step," said a police official in Kokrajhar.

The official said locals told them that Paul was very disturbed as he was struggling to revive his business, which remained shut for long due to the pandemic lockdown. "We are trying to find out if they left any suicide note," he said.

The police said Paul's elder daughter, Puja, was a science graduate and used to work in a private school as a teacher. Two other daughters were studying.

Suicide
Indian economy
Assam
Coronavirus lockdown

