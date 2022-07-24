Trafficking by trains: RPF rescued 189 between April-June, four accused held

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Sunday said that Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel has rescued 189 persons between April and June this year from human trafficking including minors and women, and arrested four accused.
"All of them were rescued from trains, railway premises and stations in different operations conducted over NF Railway," Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, Sabyasachi De said, adding that RPF rescued 21 persons including minors during routine checking between July 17 and 22.
NRF covers the entire Northeast, Bengal and parts of Bihar.
RPF trains and staff deployed at stations have been alerted and are vigilant to prevent human trafficking as well as movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone without a proper guardian. "Efforts are being made by conducting regular checks, close coordination with NGOs and sensitisation of the public," an NRF statement read.
Trafficking has become a serious concern with many traffickers taking women and children from the Northeast with a promise of jobs, marriage and education. Many of such victims end up in brothels and in unhealthy workplaces. Poverty, flood and lack of education has been identified as the push factors of trafficking.
