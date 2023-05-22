Train services hit in Bengal due to technical glitches in signalling

Train services hit in Bengal due to technical glitches

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 22 2023, 14:30 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 14:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Suburban train services were affected in the Sealdah-Naihati and Naihati-Bandel sections of the Eastern Railway on Monday morning due to technical problems in the signalling system, an official said.

Eastern Railway spokesperson Kaushik Mitra said the technical glitches in the signalling system were noticed at Naihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district around 6 am and the issue was partially resolved at 8.50 am.

The train disruption on the first day of the week inconvenienced many officer-goers.

Seven long-distance trains and 20 EMU locals were also affected as a result of the technical problems, he said, adding that efforts were being made to completely restore the service.

