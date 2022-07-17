Train services to resume in the flood-hit Lumding-Badarpur section in Assam after two months from July 22

After more than two months, passenger train services would resume in the flood-affected Lumding-Badarpur section in Assam from July 22.

The train services remained snapped since mid-May due to breaches at several locations in the 85-km stretch of the tracks that connects South Assam or Barak Valley, Mizoram, Tripura and parts of Manipur.

"Railway officials worked day and night to bring back the national transporter on track in these affected areas so that scarcity of essential items in states like Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Barak Valley areas could be avoided. Freight train services were started from July 12 and now the passenger train services are also going to be resumed," Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De said in a statement on Sunday.

De said Guwahati –Silchar - Guwahati Express and Sealdah – Agartala Kanchanjunga Express will resume service on July 22 and other trains would also be restarted gradually. Details of the trains and timings would be available on the IRCTC website.

Heavy rains in mid May had triggered flash floods and landslides in the hilly Lumding-Badarpur section, particularly in Dima Hasao district and thereby forced the railways to stop train services in the route. More than 60 breaches were reported in the 85-km stretch.