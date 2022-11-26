Bengal: Transgender persons can apply for govt jobs

Transgender persons to be able to apply for govt jobs under general category in Bengal

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the new rules will be worked out based on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 26 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 14:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The West Bengal cabinet has decided to allow people from the transgender community to apply for government jobs under the general category, an official said.

A bill in this regard will be introduced during the next budget session, he said. "This new law will be helpful for transgender persons in getting jobs.

It will be formulated in the next budget session," the official said on Friday.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the new rules will be worked out based on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the social welfare department to formulate rules that will enable transgender persons to have equal opportunities in all fields.

