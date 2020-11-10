Tricolour masks for Arunachal Pradesh school children 'to instill nationalism'

As schools across Arunachal Pradesh are set to reopen on November 16, students would sport face masks not only to protect themselves from Covid-19 but also to express nationalism.

Arunachal Pradesh government has procured 60,000 tri-colour face masks from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) for the school children, which according to it would instill a sense of nationalism among children in the frontier state.

The state government has decided to re-open classes for students from Class X to XII and placed an order for the masks on November 3. KVIC said that the khadi face masks have been delivered the consignment by air within six days. "KVIC has provided double-layered, tri-colour cotton face masks to Arunachal Pradesh government with its logo suitably placed on the masks. The face masks in tri-colour also aims at instilling a sense of nationalism among the students," KVIC said in a statement on Monday. Officials in Arunachal Pradesh said that the decision was taken by the BJP-led government in the state as part of its steps to allow students express their nationalism in view of China's frequent claims that the state was part of its South Tibet region. The government has repeatedly stressed that people in Arunachal Pradesh are as patriotic as those in rest of the country and China's claim would make no difference to the frontier state's residents. KVIC has specifically used double twisted khadi fabric for manufacturing of these masks as it helps retain 70% of the moisture content inside, while providing an easy passage for the air to pass through. These masks are, therefore, skin-friendly and suitable for long duration use. Khadi cotton face masks are washable, reusable and biodegradable, said the KVIC. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said that the supply of face masks to Arunachal Pradesh government was accorded top priority as it was meant for the students who will be taking classes from November 16. “This is a prestigious order for KVIC and such big orders create additional job for Khadi artisans," he said.