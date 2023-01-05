Trinamool against truce with CPI(M), Congress for Assembly polls in Tripura

In what is seen as a setback to efforts for a "united opposition" ahead of Assembly elections in Tripura, Trinamool Congress has announced that it would maintain no ties with any other party having relation with the CPI(M).

"TMC will make no compromise with anyone having a relation with CPI(M). We will have no political discussion with them. We are having a discussion for contesting in all 60 Assembly seats," president of Trinamool Congress' Tripura state unit, Pijush Kanti Biswas told reporters at Unakoti district after a protest meeting.

"People have seen the politics of CPI(M), they have seen BJP and Congress too. The CPI(M) came to power by putting weight on the shoulder of Congress. They created a chaotic and unlawful atmosphere in Tripura. People of Tripura will this time bless Trinamool and we will form our own government," Biswas, who was made TMC's state president on December 11, said.

The announcement came days after senior leaders of CPI(M) and Congress in Tripura made an appeal for unity of all "secular" opposition parties in order to oust BJP from Tripura and "save democracy and the Constitution."

Former CM Manik Sarkar is the biggest face of the left while Sudip Roy Barman, a former minister in the BJP government is now the only Congress MLA in Tripura. Barman, who led the dissident MLAs against Biplab Kumar Deb is trying for a "united Opposition" ahead of the Assembly elections.

Biswas said if TMC comes to power in Tripura, the developmental schemes taken up by Mamta Banerjee government in Bengal would be implemented in the Northeastern state. Trinamool had set its eyes on Tripura after it stopped BJP from coming to power in Bengal and retained power for the third time in 2021.

BJP is gearing up to contest the elections with its regional ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). Tipra Motha, another regional party having support base in tribal-dominated areas, is also likely to contest elections on its own. Tipra Motha, led by Tripura's Royal scion, Pradyot Deb Barma is against any alliance without a written promise regarding its demand for a separate Tipraland state.