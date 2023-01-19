Trinamool Congress against remote voting option for domestic migrants

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), in a letter written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), has opposed the introduction of remote voting, stating that a ‘hasty decision’ on remote voting will have ‘damaging effects’.

In a letter addressed to B C Patra, Secretary of the Commission, TMC’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has stated that in the context of remote voting, while there is a legal side to defining a ‘domestic migrant’, there are also concerns about the ‘transparency and sanctity’ of the election process.

The concerns cited in the letter include the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) and strict monitoring for enforcement of the conduct. In the state concerned, the ruling party’s possible use of coercive measures that could potentially hamper a free and fair election, security of the EVMs in remote voting, ‘potential security vulnerabilities’, and disengagement of voters with regard to specific political issues of the constituency concerned in a geographically distant place have also been mentioned as factors.

“Remote voting would also require the dissemination of election paraphernalia electronically, which would ultimately not reach those domestic migrants who lack smartphones or computers or a functional internet connection. As a result, their ability to make an informed choice would be significantly reduced, further deepening the digital divide,” the letter states.

The party’s letter observes that remote voting seems like a “move that is more attuned to benefitting a certain political party or platform rather than the people”.

“I understand that the Election Commission seeks to improve voter participation, however a hasty decision to chart into the territory of remote voting will have potentially damaging effects. I have personal apprehensions regarding the same and out of my concern for the sanctity of the election process, I wish to oppose the introduction of such a move,” Banerjee mentioned in the letter dated January 10, shared by the party on Wednesday.