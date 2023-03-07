Trinamool leader accused in cattle scam flown to Delhi

Anubrata Mondal, a prominent Trinamool Congress leader in West Bengal, was on Tuesday taken to Delhi by flight for further questioning in an ongoing cattle smuggling probe, in which he is an accused.

Mondal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under sections 3 & 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in November last year in connection with a case pending before a special CBI judge in Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi. He has been under judicial custody in connection with the CBI case and was detained in Asansol district correctional home.

On Saturday, the Calcutta High Court had dismissed Mondal’s petition that challenged the production warrant issued by the special CBI Court in Delhi, in the case, enabling ED to take him to Delhi for further questioning.

Following court’s instructions, Mondal underwent a medical examination at a central government hospital in Kolkata, before he was handed over to the ED, and boarded a flight for Delhi. Mondal was accompanied to Delhi by a doctor, besides agency’s officials.

The current investigations in the state have offered the Opposition parties an opportunity to point fingers at the ruling party. Firhad Hakim, city mayor and a minister in the state government said that justice would be done, and truth will come out. Hakim said that he has faith in the judicial system. He added that it’s not the ‘agency raj’ but the people who will have the last word.