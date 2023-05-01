Trinamool leader talks of ‘roti-kapda-makan’, takes a dig at ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool’s national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP, on Monday told supporters that his party’s politics pivots around ‘roti-kapda-makan and people’s rights’. He took a dig at PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ – while this has touched the 100-episode mark, for Bengal fund is on freeze for the 100-day rural job scheme.

On the move, on a 60-day outreach programme, Banerjee was speaking at Karandighi in north Bengal. “We don’t indulge in politics over caste and death. Our politics is about roti-kapda-makaan (food, cloth, shelter), and people’s rights. Development means health, and education system, jobs, a roof on the head, clothing, and food,” he said.

The Trinamool leader’s focus on basic human needs, stands in contrast to what the political opponents have been alleging against the party in the state. The BJP blames the Trinamool for practising the ‘politics of appeasement’.

Banerjee said that the prime minister is conversing, countrywide, through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ show’s 100th episode. “I would request the prime minister that while you are having the 100th episode, the money for people’s 100-day work scheme is on the freeze, and there’s not a single word from your end,” he said.

The Trinamool leader alleged that Bengal, alone, is facing the brunt, and recalled several promises and actions of the BJP-led government at the Centre. The 100-day work fund has been forcefully stopped, he said, and considered the move as a revenge on the people of the state.

Banerjee told the gathering that the issues that they will vote for will become a reality, and asked people to vote in the rural polls keeping their rights in mind, reminding them of the rising prices – including of the cooking gas, and other essentials.