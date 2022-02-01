Trinamool leaders get vocal, as Mamata ‘blocks’ WB Guv

The strong differences of opinion between Mamata Banerjee’s government, and state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar are getting more evident in the social space, as Trinamool leaders turn vocal.

The chief minister while talking to the press on Monday had with an extended apology said that she has been forced to block Governor Dhankhar on her Twitter account.

Late evening after being blocked, the governor posted on Twitter a message he had shared with Mamata earlier in the day.

Governor Dhankhar stated that he had shared a message with Mamata on her Whatsapp number on Monday morning, and it was read by her.

“Dialogue and harmony amongst constitutional functionaries is (the) essence and spirit of democracy and mandate of the constitution. This can blossom with mutual regard and respect…There has been all through highest personal regard for you from my side. Am sure this will receive your thoughtful consideration,” Governor Dhankhar wrote to the chief minister.

The governor, in another post, stated that it’s the chief minister’s constitutional “duty” to avail information concerning the state’s administration to the governor. “Why ‘block’ information to Guv now for two years?” he added.

Meanwhile, other Trinamool leaders too, are expressing their views on the state’s relationship with Governor Dhankhar. Trinamool MP Sudip Bandopadhyay also took to Twitter on Tuesday to reiterate that he has requested (a day earlier, on Monday) President Ram Nath Kovind to “remove the Governor of West Bengal from his post in order to protect the interests of all our people and preserve the essence of Democracy in the state. His repeated attacks are condemnable and loathsome,” Sudip tweeted on Tuesday.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien said that he is following in the footsteps of the party chief. After the CM announced that she is blocking the governor, Derek posted, “Good. Doing the same. BLOCKING (Governor Dhankhar).”

