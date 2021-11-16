Trinamool manifesto promises 'Kolkata-like amenities' in Agartala

Eying to wrest power from BJP in Tripura in 2023, Trinamool Congress on Tuesday promised "Kolkata-like amenities" for the state capital Agartala, in its manifesto for Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections scheduled on November 25.

From free WiFi to high mast lights, pink taxis, water ATMs, CCTVs in public places to abolition of water tax, many of which made available to residents in Kolkata under the Mamata Banerjee government, the TMC manifesto promised to change the face of Agartala if it is voted to the AMC.

"Agartala will have street lights every 300 metres, 700 additional CCTV cameras will be installed across the city to enhance the security and safety. We will install high mast lights like the ones we did in Kolkata. AITC will launch ‘Pink Auto/ Taxis’ which will be operated by women drivers for women passengers, 50 per cent cost for purchasing such autos/taxis will be covered by the AMC," TMC's Rajya Sabha MP, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray told reporters in Agartala.

He said that 24x7 toll-free number (95370 95370) will also be launched under the ‘Hello Mayor’ program in Agartala, similar to Bengal’s ‘Didi ke bolo’ (ask Didi) initiative.

TMC has fielded candidates in all the 51 wards of AMC and is contesting in some other municipalities in the state. With a population of a little over four lakh and over 94 per cent literacy, Agartala is a Bengali-majority city and so the TMC sees a prospect of victory in AMC elections.

This is for the first time Mamata Banerjee's party will be contesting municipality polls outside Bengal. This is also seen by many as a "semi-final" for the possible Trinamool-BJP contest in the Assembly polls in 2023. After the victory in Bengal for the third consecutive term, TMC set its eyes to wrest power from BJP in Tripura in 2023.

"Agartala will be made dengue and malaria-free. For families with earning less than Rs 10 lakh per annum, property tax will be reduced by 20% and water tax will be abolished," Ray promised.

Another Rajya Sabha MP, Sushmita Dev assured that the party would adopt a bottom-top approach while addressing the grievances in Agartala. "People of Agartala and the rest of Tripura wants the kind of development we have done in Bengal," Dev said.

