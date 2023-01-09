Trinamool promises cash benefits to women, youths ahead of polls in Meghalaya, BJP objects

Faced with a confident National People's Party (NPP) and "growing BJP" in Assembly elections in Meghalaya next month, Trinamool Congress has promised two cash benefit schemes: one for women and another for youths in the state and asking the voters to elect them to power for availing the benefits.

The TMC has promised financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women households every month under a programme, Meghalaya Financial Inclusion for Women Empowerment (MFIWE). The party has promised to offer Rs 1,000 to unemployed youths between 21 and 40 years every month and create three lakh jobs in five years. The party has named it as Meghalaya Youth Empowerment Scheme.

The party has also started a campaign asking people to register their names in order to avail benefits of the schemes if TMC forms a government in the state.

Launching the MFIWE on December 13 in Shillong, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that Meghalaya needs a cash benefit scheme for the women as the NPP-BJP government failed to improve the condition of the women. The party has said that more than 1.5 lakh women in the state have already registered for benefits under the scheme. Similarly, more than 10,000 youths have also registered for benefits of the MYE scheme since its launch on January 5, it said. Banerjee said a similar scheme implemented by her government has improved the condition of women in Bengal.

Alleging failure of the state government in creation of jobs, TMC said, "Every unemployed youth aged between 21 and 40 years and who is a native of Meghalaya, can register for the unemployment allowance scheme. The registered youth will receive a unique ID-enabled MYE Card which will serve as an assured guarantee for the scheme."

Trinamool Congress did not win a seat in the 2018 Assembly elections in Meghalaya but suddenly became the principal opposition party in November 2021 when 12 Congress MLAs led by former CM Mukul Sangma joined it. The TMC has already named candidates for 52 out of 60 Assembly seats with a target to wrest power from the NPP-led coalition government. BJP is a minor ally in the government now. It is confident that the next government would be led by the saffron party due to growing popularity in the Christian-majority state. The party will contest the elections without any pre-poll alliance.

Slamming the TMC's promises, BJP spokesperson M. Kharkrang said, "The TMC has not formed a government, but is taking registrations as if they have, and in the process are taking the people of the state for a ride. By taking a cursory look at the whole scheme of things, one may assume that the TMC has pegged the price of a vote at Rs. 1000 per month."

He said TMC was encouraging unemployment by offering cash benefits. "The tribals of Meghalaya are a proud people who do not accept freebies as a way of life. By luring the people with menial schemes, the TMC is trying to hurt the self-respect of the proud tribes of Meghalaya," Kharkrang said.

The NPP said the voter would not go for mere promises and voters are happy with the work of the Conrad Sangma-led government in the past five years.